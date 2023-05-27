Unprecedented weather turned May into December in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: Unprecedented weather conditions in Abbottabad continuous as heavy rains, thunder and hailstorm turned May into December and people have started using warm clothes.

According to the details, for the last week on daily bases Abbottabad city and surrounding areas particularly Galyat and Thandyani received heavy rain and hail storm which has brought a drastic change in the weather condition of the region. May is considered to be the second month of summer where usually temperatures fall between 20 and 30 degree centigrade.

This year, the weather phenomena has been changed and a significant transformation can be seen which is unprecedented in the region, although weather condition is very pleasant for the residents of the area and tourists as well it has an inverse effect on standing crops and fruit orchards while the growth of the vegetables is also very slow due to the low temperatures.

For the past 20 years, Pakistan has consistently ranked among the top 10 most vulnerable countries on the Climate Risk Index (CRI), with 10,000 fatalities due to climate-related disasters and financial losses amounting to about $4 billion from 173 extreme weather events.

Last year, flash floods and landslides triggered by the heavy downpour all across Hazara division not only killed dozens of people but also damaged millions of rupees in properties, destroyed roads and disconnected remote areas from cities.

Unfortunately, besides the climatic issues and risks Abbottabad city is also facing unplanned construction with an overcrowded population where civic services are unavailable. People have encroached and grabbed 90 percent of the natural water channels which were saving the city from urban and flash floods, this issue has become a huge threat to the city.

For the first time in the history of Abbottabad city, the National Highways Authority (NHA) has started reconstruction of the sewerage system and connecting small and large drains with natural water channels by constructing underground bridges on both sides of Main Mansehra road which has provided relief during the current of heavy rains.