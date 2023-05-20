NATIONAL

Seminar on harnessing potential of young population: a path to economic security

By press release

The Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS) conducted a seminar on harnessing the vast untapped potential of Pakistan’s young population. The event featured a diverse panel of speakers with substantial experience across the public, private, development, and corporate sectors.

Dr Salman Shah, a prominent economist and former Finance Minister, emphasised on harnessing human potential through enhancing productivity and competitiveness.

Nadir Salar Qureshi, Chief Investment Officer of Engro Corp, shed light on nurturing young talent by imparting practical skills for ensuring a quick turnaround through remittances and the gig economy to plug the gaping current account deficit.

Mosharraf Zaidi, a policy expert and CEO of Tabadlab, shared an insightful analysis linking the low productivity of the workforce with stunting due to malnutrition and low literacy.

In his concluding remarks, CASS President retired Air Marshal Asim Suleiman expressed, “It is important for our policymakers to realise that time and tide wait for no one. They must realise the importance of this Demographic Window.”

He further added: “Investment in human capital can transform our economy. It must be taken as a long-term national strategic objective which should be achieved by the collective efforts of key stakeholders.”

Previous article
PM gets clean chit in another corruption investigation
press release
press release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

The octogenarian architect working to flood-proof Pakistan

KARACHI: At 82 years old, architect Yasmeen Lari is forging the way in fortifying the rural communities living on the frontline of climate change. Lari,...

Imran undergoes medical examination at Shaukat Khanum hospital

US avoids comment on Pakistan-Iran border trade deal

PM grieves loss of eight Pakistani pilgrims in Mecca hotel blaze

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.