PM gets clean chit in another corruption investigation

— NAB claims no evidence of misappropriation in tendering process, loss to exchequer, and gains for Sharif and family in Aashiana housing

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has exonerated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from any allegations of financial misconduct related to the Rs14 billion Ashiana-i-Iqbal housing scheme scandal.

In a supplementary investigation report submitted to an accountability court in Lahore, the dirty money watchdog declared both Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz innocent of charges in the money laundering case.

The bureau has previously alleged that Sharif, as chief minister of Punjab, first transferred the project from Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC) to Lahore Development Authority (LDA), then back to PLDC from LDA, “illegally” ordered it transferred to Paragon Housing Society and then kept it in public-private partnership (PPP) mode, interfered in board affairs and took measures apparently in violation of the law, and “illegally” cancelled the contract of Chaudhry Lateef and Sons in 2013.

However, according to the latest NAB findings, no evidence was found to suggest any misappropriation in the tendering process for the housing project. It further claimed the project did not cause any financial loss to the national exchequer during its execution, and Sharif did not personally gain any monetary benefits.

The report also concluded that there was no indication of misuse of authority by Sharif and no element of deceit in his involvement with the project.

Previously, on May 10, the NAB submitted a report to the accountability court declaring Sharif, his son Hamza Shehbaz, and other individuals “innocent” in Rs7 billion references related to money laundering and alleged accumulation of assets beyond their declared means.

During the court hearing, the judge adjourned the case until May 27 after the defense lawyer, Amjad Pervaiz, mentioned the NAB’s clearance of Sharif and the other accused in the reference.

The lawyer expressed readiness to present arguments supporting the acquittal pleas, but the judge, citing health concerns, postponed the proceedings to the next hearing date.