ATC, LHC grant interim bail to Imran Khan in May 9 riots, Zille Shah murder cases

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in three different cases related to May-9 riots, including Corps Commander House attack case, till June 2.

The court ordered the PTI chairman to furnish surety bonds of Rs100,000 in each case and join the investigations.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted proceedings on the bail petitions of the PTI chairman.

Earlier, Imran Khan, along with his counsel appeared before the court during the proceedings.

The Sarwar Road police, Gulberg police and Shadman Town police had registered three different cases against the PTI leaders and workers in connection with May 9 riots after the arrest of the party chairman from Islamabad High Court by Rangers.

The cases had been registered under sections of Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

Meanwhile, the court also reserved verdict on bail petitions of PTI Chairman Imran Khan till June 2 in another two cases, lodged against the PTI leaders and workers over Zaman Park vandalism. The court held that it would announce the verdict on June 2 after hearing arguments of the prosecution.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had granted the interim bail to PTI chairman in the said two cases.

LHC grants interim bail to Imran in Zille murder case

On the other hand, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday granted interim bail to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till June 2 in a case, lodged for hiding facts and evidence in connection with the death of Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah, a PTI worker.

The court ordered the PTI chairman to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief. The court also sought the case record from the police, on the next date of hearing.

The single bench comprising Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun heard the bail petition filed by the PTI chairman. Imran’s counsel advanced arguments during the proceedings.

Earlier, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa excused from hearing the bail petition of the PTI chief due to personal reasons, in the morning, and sent the matter to LHC chief justice to fix it before another bench.

The Sarwar Road Police had registered a case against the PTI leaders for hiding facts in Zille Shah death case.