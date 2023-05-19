Ideology of Pakistan more sacred, powerful than ‘wicked intent’ of Imran Niazi: PM

Says Pakistan keen to further brotherly ties with UAE, particularly in trade and investment

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said the ideology of Pakistan was more sacred and powerful than the ‘wicked and selfish intent’ of Imran Niazi.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said he was thinking about the negative effects and consequences of the shameful, tragic and unfortunate incidents of May 9. “The more I think about this dark day, the more my grief and anger grow as we ourselves have become the enemy of the ideology of Pakistan.”

9 مئی کے شرمناک، المناک اور افسوسناک واقعات کے بعد سے میں ان کے منفی اثرات و مضمرات کے بارے سوچ رہا ہوں۔ جتنا میں اس سیاہ دن کے بارے سوچتا ہوں اتنا ہی میرے غم و غصے میں اضافہ ہوتا جا رہا ہے کہ ہم پاکستان کے نظریے کے خود ہی دشمن بن گئے ہیں۔ عوام کو تقسیم کرنے کے بعد عمران نیازی… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 19, 2023

After dividing the public, Imran Niazi was busy in ridiculing the state institutions, the prime minister said adding when all his efforts to get the government failed then Imran Niazi attacked the state of Pakistan with his hateful narrative and gangs of rioters.

“Maybe he (Imran) did not realize that the ideology of Pakistan is more sacred and powerful than his wicked and selfish intent. With the will of Allah he will face defeat,” he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday assured that the government would extend every possible support to the investors from the United Arab Emirates.

The prime minister, in a meeting with a delegation from the UAE, welcomed their keen interest to invest in the ports and shipping industry of Pakistan.

وزیراعظم شہبازشریف سے متحدہ عرب امارات کے شاہی خاندان کے رکن اور ابوظہبی پورٹس کے چیئرمین عزت مآب شیخ احمد دلموک المکتوم کی وفد کے ہمراہ ملاقات۔ پاکستان متحدہ عرب امارات کے ساتھ مختلف شعبوں باالخصوص تجارت اور سرمایہ کاری میں برادرانہ تعلقات کو مزید وسعت دینے کو خصوصی اہمیت دیتا… pic.twitter.com/5OJMskDHN5 — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) May 19, 2023

Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook al Maktoum, a member of the UAE’s ruling family, headed the delegation. Referring to the fraternal ties between the two countries, the prime minister said Pakistan attached great importance to further expanding brotherly ties with the UAE in diverse fields, particularly in trade and investment.

Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook al Maktoum said he was visiting Pakistan in less than two months again with the objective to give further momentum to the UAE’s investment in Pakistan.

The Private Office of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum has a portfolio of privately held group of companies with a focus on infrastructure, energy and agriculture.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari, SAPM Dr Jehanzeb Khan, SAPM Syed Tariq Fatemi and senior officials attended the meeting.

UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hammad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi was also present in the meeting.

Prices of essential items, transport fares be reduced following POL price cut

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed relevant authorities to ensure that the benefits of this decrease are passed on to the general public through lower transport fares and reduced prices of essential items.

In this regard, the PM chaired a federal cabinet meeting on Friday wherein he emphasised the need for ministries and district administrations across the country to implement these price reductions.

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کی زیر صدارت وفاقی کابینہ کا اجلاس۔ کابینہ کی 16 مئی کو ہونے والے قومی سلامتی کمیٹی (NSC) کے اجلاس میں کئے گئے فیصلوں کی توثیق۔ ایران سے 100 میگا واٹ سستی بجلی کی درآمد کا منصوبہ قلیل مدت میں مکمل ہوا۔ پیٹرول اور ڈیزل کی قیمتوں میں تقریباً 11 فیصد کمی کے… pic.twitter.com/dvJ3gFtUGl — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) May 19, 2023

He stressed the need for strict action against profiteers and called for proportional reductions in transportation fares and the prices of consumables, aligning with the 11% decrease in petroleum prices announced by the government.

On May 15, the federal government, led by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), announced a reduction of Rs12 per litre in petrol prices, bringing it down to Rs270 per litre following a decrease in international oil rates.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chaired Federal Cabinet Meeting in Islamabad on 19th May 2023. pic.twitter.com/XmIH81WfNU — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) May 19, 2023

During the cabinet meeting, PM Shehbaz updated attendees on his recent visit to Iran, expressing Pakistan’s desire to enhance cooperation with its neighboring country across various sectors.

One significant development highlighted by the premier was the import of low-cost electricity from Iran, which would contribute to the upliftment of remote areas in Balochistan.

The prime minister shared that President Raisi expressed special interest in enhancing bilateral trade and exploring cooperation in other fields. To further discuss these projects, a high-level delegation led by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto will visit Iran whereas President Raisi is also expected to visit Pakistan.