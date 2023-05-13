NATIONAL

PM condemns allegations of Imran Niazi against army chief

By Staff Report
Pakistan's opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif gestures as he speaks during a news conference in Islamabad on April 1, 2022. - No Pakistan premier has ever seen out a full term, and Khan is facing the biggest challenge to his rule since being elected in 2018, with opponents accusing him of economic mismanagement and foreign-policy bungling. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday night strongly condemned the allegations of Imran Khan against the army chief.

In a statement here on Friday, he said the statement of Imran Niazi against the Pakistan army was proof of his low-minded mentality. This statement was a confession of the mastermind of the tragic incidents of May 9, he added.

The PM said this was the same mentality which levelled false allegations of his murder against the patriotic army officers and concocted false stories of cypher and foreign conspiracy.

“This is expression of real intentions of the anti state mastermind of the terrorists. This is confession that whatever happened on May 9 was done on the directions of Imran Niazi,” he added.

The prime minister said this statement was proof that Imran Niazi was behind the plan to desecrate the monuments of martyrs and ghazis and attacks on sensitive installations and buildings.

His anger against General Syed Asim Munir was that he as Director General ISI was aware about the worst corruption of Imran Niazi, his wife, Farah Gogi and senior leadership of PTI, he said adding allegations against the highly decorated General Syed Asim Munir who was very admired in the rank and file and was appointed on merit, was nothing but ill-intentioned, he stressed.

The PM said Imran Niazi was afraid of the winner of the sword of honour, Hafiz-e-Quran and honest army chief.

He said this kind of cheap talk against the chief of the brave army which was fighting against terrorism was akin to support of terrorists. The whole nation stood with armed forces and the army chief, he added.

Previous article
‘Corrupt’ Imran being ‘supported’ by judiciary: Nawaz
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

No decision regarding emergency enforcement: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah stated on Friday that there has been no decision made yet regarding the enforcement of...

SC to hear Imran’s plea against NAB amendments on Tuesday

Social media blackout boosts Imran Khan’s momentum

Zhao Leji felicitates NA Speaker on 50th anniversary of implementation of Constitution of Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.