‘Corrupt’ Imran being ‘supported’ by judiciary: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif on Friday alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was being “supported” by the judiciary despite being involved in corrupt practices during his stay in power.

“Instead of being punished for the misappropriation of Rs 60 billion of national wealth, Imran Khan was “greeted, rather received a warm welcome in the courtroom”, he said in an interaction with reporters in London.

چیف جسٹس آف پاکستان کو کل یہ بھی کہنا چاہیے تھا کہ آپ قوم کا ساٹھ ارب روپیہ لوٹ کر آئیں ہیں تو آپ کو مل کر بڑی خوشی ہوئی۔ قائد مسلم لیگ ن میاں نواز شریف pic.twitter.com/mKFYtPEBSX — PMLN (@pmln_org) May 12, 2023

The former prime minister took jibe at the top judge over “good-to-see-Imran remarks” during the court proceedings. “The chief justice should have said to Imran Khan ‘Good to see you … you have looted Rs60 billion from the national exchequer,” said Nawaz Sharif.

Yesterday, taking up Imran’s plea, the CJ told Imran Khan: “It is good to see you.”

The CJ’s decision invited ire among the anti-Imran politicians.

چیف جسٹس سپریم کورٹ عمر بندیال کو یہ کہنا چاہئے تھا کہ آپ قوم کے 60 ارب روپے لوٹ کر آئے ہیں آپ کو مل کر خوشی ہوئی قائد میاں نوازشریف کا لندن میں صحافی کے سوال پر جواب pic.twitter.com/sdwOnPeZDq — 𝙆𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙛 𝙎𝙖𝙗𝙞𝙧 𝙠𝙝𝙖𝙣 🦁🇵🇰 (@KashifSabir) May 12, 2023

Reacting to the verdict, PML-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif criticized Chief Justice, asking him to step down from the post and join the opposition party — PTI.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif questioned the Supreme Court’s decision to nullify the arrest of the former prime minister, saying why the top court has “double standards of justice,”. He said that the top leadership of major political parties had been arrested in the past, but none of them were given the facility of a guest house.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday announced that it will stage a protest demonstration in front of the Supreme Court over its “unjust behavior”. “We have decided that we will protest against this behavior.