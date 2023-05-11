Pakistan’s honorary diplomat, Turkish professor receive honours for services

ISLAMABAD: A Turkish professor and the honorary consul of Pakistan in Izmir were presented with Pakistan Civil Awards by Pakistan’s ambassador to Turkey during a ceremony.

Ambassador Yousaf Junaid presented the award to Turkish dignitaries Prof. Asuman Belen Ozcan and Cahit Yasar Eren on behalf of President Arif Alvi at an investiture ceremony held at Pakistan House in Ankara.

President Alvi had conferred the prestigious Sitara-i-Imtiaz award upon Ozcan, the chairperson and head of the Department of Urdu Language and Literature at Ankara University, and the Sitara-i-Pakistan award upon Yasar Eren, Honorary Consul General of Pakistan in Izmir.

The awards were conferred upon the Turkish dignitaries in recognition of their distinguished services to Pakistan and the strengthening of Pakistan-Turkey relations.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Junaid extended the heartiest felicitations to the recipients of the Pakistan Civil Awards on this well-deserved honour. He commended their invaluable services to Pakistan and their contributions towards the further strengthening of Pakistan-Turkey ties.

Noting that centuries-old Pakistan-Turkey fraternal relations are embedded in their common religious, cultural, linguistic and spiritual heritage, the ambassador said this blessed relationship “has been nurtured by sincere dedicated efforts of our earlier generations.

Now the responsibility lies with us to further strengthen it and pass this sacred trust to our future generations.”

The ceremony was attended by Ankara Governor Vasip Sahin, Turkish dignitaries and prominent businessmen.