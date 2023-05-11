Educational institutions in Punjab closed till Friday

LAHORE: The Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) has announced the closure of all schools, colleges, and universities until Friday (tomorrow).

The annual secondary school examinations that were scheduled for May 11 and 12 have also been postponed until further notice.

The Bahawalpur region has suspended academic activities, including examinations, for two days from May 11-12, in response to the recent situation in Punjab province.

According to officials, some educational institutions have also postponed their examinations for two or more days, and a new examination schedule will be issued soon.

However, the offices of the Education Department and educational institutions will remain open on May 11 and 12.

Staff members of the education department will continue to participate in professional training for election duties under the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The closure of educational institutions and the postponement of examinations have been initiated to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff members amidst the current situation, the department said.