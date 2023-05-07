Pakistan and Afghanistan pledge to work together against militancy

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief Gen. Asim Munir met Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi of Afghanistan on Sunday to discuss the need for increased cooperation between the neighbouring nations in addressing the challenge of militancy.

The meeting covered several topics of mutual interest, including regional security, border management, and the formalization of bilateral security mechanisms, according to the state-owned APP.

During the meeting, the army chief emphasised the importance of the “full support and commitment” of the Taliban government in matters of mutual interest.

The minister appreciated Pakistan’s traditional support for Afghanistan’s people and acknowledged the vital role Islamabad continues to play in facilitating peace and development in the war-torn country.

Both sides agreed on the significance of maintaining regular contact to strengthen bilateral ties and address common issues. Gen. Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Afghanistan.

MUNIR, TOP CHINA DIPLOMAT DISCUSS SECURITY

Gen. Munir also met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who is in Pakistan to attend a dialogue, to discuss matters of mutual interest, including regional security and defence cooperation, reflecting the longstanding strategic relationship between Islamabad and Beijing.

During the meeting, the army chief reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the China-Pakistan relationship and pledged full support for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, a vital component of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

He also appreciated China’s unwavering support for Pakistan on regional and international issues.

Gang underscored the importance of the “time-tested, all-weather friendship between the two brotherly nations” and expressed his satisfaction with the progress made on the CPEC project while reiterating China’s commitment to its timely completion.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in maintaining regional peace and stability, especially the support of the military for the provision of security to Chinese officials and projects in Pakistan.

The two also discussed the evolving security situation in the region. Gen. Munir acknowledged China’s role in promoting peace and stability in the region, and both sides agreed to enhance their existing cooperation in defence and security domains to effectively counter common security challenges.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides reiterating their resolve to further strengthen the time-tested, all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China.