Attackers kill Sikh man in Lahore drive-by shooting

By The Associated Press

LAHORE: A Sikh man was killed by unknown assailants in a drive-by shooting in Lahore on Saturday, police said.

The man, identified as Sardar Singh, was shot by at least two gunmen riding on a motorcycle in the residential neighbourhood of Johar Town. He was on a morning walk accompanied by his bodyguard when the attack happened, police said.

Singh, 63, received a fatal gunshot to the head. Police officer Asad Abbas said the bodyguard was wounded in the attack.

According to South Asia Index, an online portal, Singh, whose real name was Paramjit Singh Panjwar, was the chairman of the Khalistan Commando Force (KCF), an armed movement seeking to establish an independent Sikh homeland for members of Sikhism.

Pakistan Today could not independently verify the claim.

India designated him a terrorist in 2020 under a terrorism law, The Times of India reported

The police declined to explain why Singh had a bodyguard or provide further details. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last month, a Sikh businessman and a Christian cleaner were shot and killed by gunmen in separate incidents in Peshawar. A day earlier, a prominent Hindu doctor and eye surgeon was gunned down in Karachi.

Pakistan and Afghanistan pledge to work together against militancy
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

