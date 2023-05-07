Sharif takes Gwadar development to new heights with infrastructure projects

The prime minister also directed the relevant authorities to begin dredging at the Gwadar port and take practical steps for the breakwater. He further directed that the construction of Gwadar Hospital be completed in September instead of December.

He also ordered the inclusion of all 16,523 poor families of Gwadar in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

As a result of the prime minister’s special directives, remarkable progress has been made on several projects in Gwadar. According to official sources, some 20 new projects are on track for completion in 2023 and onward years as per their scheduled timeframes.

The 1.2 million gallon water per day desalination plant, which is in the final stage, would be operational in a few weeks.

Meanwhile, the progress of the Gwadar International Airport is on track and is likely to be completed in 2023.

Other ongoing projects in Gwadar include the Gwadar Free Zone North (Phase II), the Gwadar Safe City Project, three electricity projects, the Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan, Gwadar Tourism Project, Pak-China Friendship Hospital, fisher community projects, Gwadar Port dredging project, Export-oriented projects, Fishing industry, Warehouse industry, and Gwadar Huafa Exhibition and Trading Center.

In addition, Prime Minister Sharif inaugurated a component of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the six-lane Eastbay Expressway connecting the Gwadar Port with the Makran Coastal Highway, also providing a link to Karachi.

The Eastbay Expressway is a major infrastructure project in the city of Gwadar. This construction of the 19-kilometre highway runs parallel to the coastline, and has four interchanges, two bridges, and a toll plaza.

The expressway is designed to handle heavy traffic and is expected to significantly reduce transportation costs and time for goods moving to and from the Gwadar port.

The completion of the Eastbay Expressway is a major milestone in the development of Gwadar as a major port city. The Gwadar Port, which is the centrepiece of the CPEC, is strategically located at the mouth of the Persian Gulf and has the potential to become a major hub for trade and commerce in the region.

The projects completed so far in the city under the multi-billion dollar CPEC include Gwadar Port, Gwadar Free Zone South (Phase I), Eastbay Expressway, Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute (PCT & VI), China-Pakistan Gwadar Faqeer Middle School, Fiber Optic, E-Custom system (WeBOC), Plant Tissue Culture Lab & Green House, livestock, women-led garment factory, Gwadar University, and GDA-Indus Hospital.