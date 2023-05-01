Minister confident of PML-N triumph in upcoming election

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has made bold claims that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will emerge victorious in the upcoming general elections.

Speaking to a TV station, he emphasised that former prime minister Imran Khan’s “propaganda” against the PML-N leadership would not succeed, and that the party would win with a significant majority.

Iqbal criticized Khan’s leadership, accusing him of political suicide and dissolving both parliaments. He also accused the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leadership of focusing on “non-issues” and causing “harm” to the country instead of resolving public issues.

Furthermore, Iqbal claimed that Khan had built the PTI on lies, misrepresentations, and false hopes, and that his wish for power had made him greedy and mentally unstable.

He accused the PTI chairman of promoting confrontation and abusive culture while training the youth for his own interests.

Finally, Iqbal vowed that the federal government would hold polls this year after completing the constitutional tenure of the current assembly.