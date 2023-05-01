Free flour scheme provides relief to over 23mn families in Punjab and KP: data

ISLAMABAD: The government’s free wheat flour scheme, known as the Ramadan Package, benefitted over 23 million families in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the capital, according to government statistics.

The scheme was announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif weeks before the holy month, with the aim of providing relief to inflation-stricken people.

The distribution of free flour was carried out through 8,500 utility stores and around 20,000 flour distribution points set up across Punjab.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, around 5.23 million families benefitted from the government’s welfare scheme, achieving over 90 percent of the set target.

The prime minister personally monitored the execution of the unprecedented free flour scheme and made unannounced visits to the flour distribution points across the province. To ensure transparency and proper facilitation of the beneficiaries, special information desks were set up to guide the people regarding their eligibility as well as the distribution process.

The prime minister also interacted with the people, listened to their issues, and directed for their immediate redressal.

The registered families were entitled to get 30 kilograms of flour in a month. In case of any complaint, the people were asked to contact the toll-free helpline 0800-05590. However, keeping in view the increasing demand, the prime minister later announced that people even those not registered with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) would also be eligible to avail of the scheme through specified desks at the distribution points.

The initiative was widely hailed as the largest package in the country’s history, and it was also evidenced by the smile on the faces of the beneficiaries as they received three flour bags.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb appreciated the efforts of government officials to ensure transparency in the distribution of free flour, and she said the prime minister personally monitored the execution of the scheme.