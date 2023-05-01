JUI-F threatens boycott of multi-party conference over PTI attendance

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has conditionally agreed to participate in a multi-party conference organised by the Awami National Party (ANP) to discuss the ongoing political turmoil.

Sources report that JUI-F will not attend the conference if the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) delegation is present, as it has boycotted the opposition party on every forum and will continue to do so.

Hence, JUI-F will not participate in any forum where the PTI is present.

The summit is scheduled to take place on May 3 at a hotel in Islamabad, with the ANP inviting all parties to participate, including the PTI and JUI-F.

ملک میں جاری بحران اور اسکا حل، اے این پی کے زير اہتمام 3 مئی کو اسلام آباد میں منعقد ہونے والی آل پارٹیز کانفرنس کیلئے کمیٹی تشکیل دے دی گئی۔ کمیٹی کی سربراہی اے این پی کے سیکرٹری جنرل میاں افتخار حسین کریں گے۔#ANP pic.twitter.com/glhFlaA3bn — Awami National Party (@ANPMarkaz) April 11, 2023

The party of former prime minister Imran Khan has already announced its participation, with former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser representing the party.

In a statement last week, ANP central vice president Ameer Haider Khan Hoti said that decision to convene the conference was taken on directives of Asfandyar Wali Khan, central president of the party.

The party has constituted a committee with general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain as its head to finalise arrangements for the meeting.