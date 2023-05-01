‘No negotiations with terrorists’: Sharif confidant rejects PTI dialogue

ISLAMABAD: Expressing his disapproval of the ongoing talks between the government and the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, a prominent member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) declared that negotiations should never be held with individuals or groups who are “affiliated with terrorism” and aim to “dismantle national institutions.”

The statement from Javed Latif, a close ally of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, comes at a crucial time when the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition and the opposition party of former prime minister Imran Khan are holding a formal dialogue to break the months-long deadlock over the timing of elections in the country.

Talks between the two, facilitated by the Supreme Court, began Thursday and have been seen as a breakthrough in the months-long deadlock on elections.

Presenting its demands during successive sessions, PTI has called for the speedy dissolution of all parliaments and elections no later than August. The party also said that the delay to the election in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be granted legal cover through a constitutional amendment and sought the return of its resigned MPs to the National Assembly to achieve this.

In the second round, the government presented its own proposals, reportedly to conduct polls in September to allow for the presentation of the upcoming fiscal year’s budget in June.

The second round concluded on Friday with both sides agreeing to consult with their respective leaderships before re-convening for a final session on Tuesday.

Addressing party workers and supporters on Saturday night, Khan said his party was willing to discuss the election date only after the dissolution of the National Assembly before May 14. This deadline is in accordance with the April 4 order of the Supreme Court regarding elections in Punjab.

Latif questioned the rationality of holding talks with those who he accused of referring to the government as “Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq” — two 18th-century Indian courtiers infamous for betraying Muslim rulers of the subcontinent to British imperialists.

He further alleged that negotiations with terrorists and those who are benefiting from global powers could not be conducted.

The PML-N leader also criticised those who are causing unrest in the country during a time when the economy is improving without the aid of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Latif argued that conducting such talks would put Pakistan’s security and growth at risk.

Latif urged individuals in positions of power, an oblique reference to the military, to take responsibility for their “actions, which have led to the emergence of leaders like Khan,” and for the “consequences that follow.”

He warned that if the trend continues, the future of Pakistan would remain uncertain.

Latif also said the PML-N party would not allow the upcoming elections to be held without the participation of its leader, Nawaz Sharif. He added that Khan could be challenged in the political field only after justice has been served.