Ahsan stresses for electoral code of conduct during political dialogue

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday that one of the objectives of the negotiations between government and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) must be the formulation of a code of conduct for the upcoming polls to evade election rigging.

Talking to a private news channel, Ahsan Iqbal said that earlier, Imran Khan in his interviews held responsible the former army chief for the dissolution of the assemblies and now he is making a fuss about the non-provision of funds from the federal government which is baseless.

“Imran Khan dissolved the assemblies not under any democratic impulse but to only sabotage the politics,” he added.

Ahsan claimed that the PTI chief allegedly wants to somehow get the next elections managed by his handlers (before their retirement) Imran is aware that he did not win the previous election on his own and that he will not do it again.

“Elections should be held under an interim setup after the National Assembly completes its constitutional term to acceptable for everyone.”

On the question of raiding Pervaiz Elahi’s house, he said that the federal government was not involved in the matter, however, anti-corruption was an independent institution of Punjab which surely took action on some concrete evidence against the worst corruption done Pervaiz Elahi.

