Gilgit-Baltistan government implements fuel consumption reduction plan

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan has issued a circular on Thursday, reducing fuel consumption by 50% in government vehicles at the disposal of entitled officers and departments, effective immediately until further notice.

The decision was made in light of the fiscal crisis being faced by the country.

The circular, issued by the General Administration Department, stated that the reduction would not apply to vehicles used for essential and rescue services, hospitals, and school and college buses and vans.

The circular also stated that no cases for additional demand of funds or re-appropriation under the POL head would be entertained. The heads of departments were directed not to approach the Finance Department of Gilgit-Baltistan with such cases.

The Finance Department of Gilgit-Baltistan was also directed not to process or entertain any additional demand of funds under the POL head.

The circular emphasized that all Pay and Accounts Officers should ensure the implementation of the directive in letter and spirit.

This decision comes as the country faces financial difficulties and strives to reduce expenditures.

