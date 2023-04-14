National Task Force on AI set up to achieve national development goals

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has formed a 15-member National Task Force (NTF) on Artificial Intelligence (IA) to achieve the required goals of national development.

According to officials, the key objective of the task force is to develop a 10-year roadmap for accelerated adoption of AI in the business, development, governance, education, and healthcare sectors. The NTF force will comprise experts in artificial intelligence as well as representatives from the government and private sectors.

In a statement Professor Iqbal highlighted the importance of AI for Pakistan’s progress and emphasized its potential to bring transformative changes in the economy, governance, and education. He noted that investing in AI can unlock new opportunities for growth and development, which can ultimately improve the lives of citizens.

The establishment of the NTF is part of the government’s commitment to embracing AI and its potential to transform the country’s economic landscape positively. In 2018, the PML-N government had set up the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence, which was a significant step towards promoting the adoption of this technology in the country.

The minister stressed the crucial role of AI in driving economic growth and development in Pakistan. By integrating AI into governance, healthcare, and education systems, the country can revolutionize these sectors and bring about significant progress. AI has the potential to improve decision-making processes, personalized medical treatments, and enhance learning experiences, offering solutions that were previously unattainable.

