Feb FCA: NEPRA notifies 58paisa/unit hike in power tariff for KE

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has notified Rs 0.5794 per unit increase in the electricity tariff for the K-Electric customers on account of monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for the month of February 2023.

According to NEPRA’s notification, the hike in power tariff shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and lifeline consumers of K-Electric. Similarly, the hike in power tariff shall be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the respective month to which the adjustment pertains. Likewise, K-Electric shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of February 2023, in the billing month of April 2023. Furthermore, while effecting the Fuel Adjustment Charges, K-Electric Ltd. shall keep in view and strictly comply with the orders of the courts notwithstanding this order.

Earlier, the K-Electric had requested an increase of Rs1.66 paise per unit under FCA of February 2023. The NEPRA authority held a public hearing on FCA on March 30, 2023.

It is pertinent to mention that MYT determination prescribes mechanisms for adjustment in the MYT on a monthly and quarterly basis.