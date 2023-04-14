ECP fixes contempt hearing against PTI leaders for April 18

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday fixed a contempt case against PTI chief Imran Khan, PTI senior vice president Fawad Choudhry, and PTI general secretary Asad Umar, for hearing on Tuesday (April 18) at 10 AM.

According to the fresh cause list, issued on Friday, a bench of four members of the ECP comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Babar Hassan Bharwana and Justice (r) Ikramullah Khan has been formed to hear contempt pleas against the PTI leaders.

Notices have been issued to Imran Khan, Fawad Ahmed Choudhry and Asad Umer for using intemperate, un-parliamentary language and contemptuous remarks against the ECP.

A copy of the cause list available with TLTP denotes that the electoral watchdog would also hear the prohibited funding case against the PTI on the same day at 11 AM. Akbar S Babar has filed the complaint against PTI where separate notices have been issued to PTI through its Chairman Imran Khan and Fawad Ahmed Choudhry.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier, in March 29,2023, the ECP provided a final opportunity to PTI leaders to appear before it in the contempt case. A three-member ECP bench, led by its Sindh member Nisar Durrani adjudicated the matter but adjourned the hearing until April 18 due to non-appear­ance of the PTI leaders. Advocate Faisal Choudhry, who represented the PTI chief and Choudhry Fawad filed a plea to postpone the hearing and argued for the revocation of the ECP’s order, directing Imran Khan to appear in person, until the Lahore High Court (LHC) announces its verdict.