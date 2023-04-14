KP govt fulfilled pre-conditions for deal with IMF: Special Assistant

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant KP-CM on for Revenue, Pir Haroon Shah has confirmed the fulfillment of all conditions and requirements of the expected agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government.

In a statement issued from his office on Friday, Special Assistant on Revenue Pir Haroon Shah said that the financial crisis has affected the entire Pakistan, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “The provincial government is making efforts to control all unnecessary expenditures with visible results”, he claimed and added a condition related to General Sales Tax (GST) was imposed by the IMF, which was approved by the provincial cabinet yesterday. “Now it is hoped that an agreement with the IMF will be reached at the federal level”, he said. He further stated that the province is expected to benefit from the implementation of the relevant tax, amounting to billions of rupees.

Regarding increasing revenue of departments, the Special Assistant said that it is the need of the hour to increase revenue of all departments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and sustain it on a stable basis. In this regard, all options are under consideration at the level of the Revenue Department, as services need to be made possible in accordance with the demands of the modern era. He stated that instructions have been issued to the Revenue Department to eliminate unnecessary expenditures. Public taxes will only be spent on public services.