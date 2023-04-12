Barwan Khilari at the crease 

Since April 2022, when the playing eleven were pushed out of the pitch, the 12th player has been at the crease. In his epic poem Barwan Khilari, the legendary poet Iftikhar Arif discusses the approach and thinking of a player who spends most of his playing time sitting on the bench watching the game hoping and praying for a disaster to take place enabling him to enter the arena.

It is indeed interesting that while the current Prime Minister complains about the alleged rigging in the 2018 elections, the former PM of his own party has admitted that all elections in the past have been manipulated. In other words the country has been denied genuine political leadership since July 1977. Zia the Master Tormentor termed this ‘Positive Results’. Part of this strategy was to enter a team of Barwan Khilaris in the arena. Such players lack the talent to play long innings. They enter the field, hitting wildly and keep running till they run themselves out. In the case of Mian Nawaz Sharif, the first run out was by his mentor President Ishaq Khan, the second by his handpicked Sipah-e-Salar and third by his choicest judge/lawyer. He was found short of his crease every time the ball hit the stumps. Only regular 11 players are capable of staying for a long term on the pitch, the 12th man is not. He’s destined to sit on the benches to watch and learn before he is qualified to be a part of the playing eleven.

I remember the cricket days of the Little Master, Hanif Muhammad, who used to open the innings for Pakistan in Tests and many times remained not out till the end. It was always perfect, unblemished but boring batting. During one of these contests at the Gaddafi Stadium he batted for almost three days. Those were dull boring days for the public, no fours or sixes, only singles. After the match was over we managed to reach the Master Batsman. He was in pain with body cramps. In his words; ” I am required to hold the innings otherwise the team crumbles”.

His holding spirit is revered till today. As a new Cricketing nation Pakistan lacked the depth of talent to win against much superior and experienced teams of UK, Australia and West Indies but by the sheaer grit of a few could only force draws. Then one day Team Pakistan lifted the World Cup. In the year 1994 the Islamic Republic of Pakistan had five world championships (Cricket, Hockey, Squash, Billiards, Yachting), today we have none. Then the 12th men managed to come to the crease who can neither hold the match nor team together, and the Hanifs, Mushtaq’s, and Kardars have long perished.

The fertile mind of Ifthikar Arif saw the threat of the Barawan Khalari decades ago. Perhaps he saw the emerging storm that we are facing today which refuses to die down. The big question being asked is; ‘ Who will chase the 12th man from the pitch?’ Will it be the Kaptaan or the Coach or both to bring back the glamour to the game?

Disaster or tragedy launches the Barwan Khilari. Once the match ends the 12th Man returns to the bench where he belongs. The playing eleven is expected to deliver from the very first ball while the 12th man watches from the bench.

Lt Gen Attiq-ur-Rehman ( R ) narrates an interesting encounter with General Douglas Gracey, the last Gora Army Chief, who lamented; “We are leaving, now you will destroy all institutions built by us, including the Army”. General Attiq was quick to reply; “Pakistan Army has one of the finest officers of the world, I am also a decorated soldier “. Gracey replied’ “Nepotism and favouritism will destroy institutions “. His fears have come true. Today most civilian institutions have become non-functional due to blatant violation of merit in selection and promotions. Only the Armed Forces remain intact as they have resisted the repeated onslaughts by MNS; the rest have fallen apart. Unless this encroachment is stopped even the Armed Forces will not be spared. MNS keeps coming back to the pitch despite being the 12th man destined for the bench, not the crease.

The founding fathers of Pakistan built institutions with their sweat and blood. As a country we started from ground zero. Pundits had given the new country six months to collapse and return to the Indian Union but they were proven wrong. While the focus was on running the new set-up not much effort was put into introducing reforms. By the mid-1980s a new generation took control of the ‘colonial levers of power’ and started to enjoy unlimited, unaccountable authority. The enemy within the system was grossly overlooked who managed to build a team of players of their choice mostly available on the sidelines, the ’12th Men’. Today they have turned into ‘Mafias’ to be dealt with who thrive under the prevailing disorder as anarchy suits them. Attempts at restoring order are thwarted by them. The team of ‘Barwan Khilaris‘ refuses to leave the pitch to go back to the bench where they rightfully belong. The match has now turned into a melee with no clear winners/players.

Order has to be restored for the game to resume under the rules as enshrined in the constitution. The role of the 12th Man has been clearly defined which needs to be enforced. We need a playing eleven selected through strict merit not a nod of the powerful to the waiting 12th Man to enter the arena and take over the game. Three run outs and then run-aways should be enough to throw in the bat and leave gracefully.

