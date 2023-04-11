NATIONAL

Maryam leaves for Saudi Arabia ‘to perform pilgrimage’

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, the senior vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), departed for Saudi Arabia early on Tuesday to perform the pilgrimage, her party said.

Reportedly, she is accompanied by her husband, retired Capt. Safdar Awan, along with their two daughters Mahnoor Safdar and Mehr un-Nissa Safdar, son Junaid Safdar and daughter-in-law Ayesha Saif ur-Rehman.

Meanwhile, deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to arrive in Saudi Arabia from London, and both he and Nawaz will be the royal family’s special guests during their stay, the party claimed, without offering evidence of an invitation.

Sharif, whose PML-N is the main party in the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition, was sacked by the Supreme Court in 2017 and, two years later, left for London for medical treatment.

While there has been no official confirmation from Sharif or his party regarding his plans to return to Pakistan, his trip to Saudi Arabia has raised interest in his potential political comeback.

The Sharif family is expected to spend the last ten days of Ramadan in Mecca and Medina and celebrate Eid ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia.

