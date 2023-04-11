Court declines ECP request for immediate hearing of foreign gifts case

ISLAMABAD: A plea for an immediate hearing of the Toshakhana case against former prime minister Imran Khan was dismissed by a district and sessions court in Islamabad on Tuesday. The plea was submitted by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to Judge Zafar Iqbal.

Despite being asked to appear before the court at 8:30 am, Khan did not attend. At the hearing, his lawyers, Khawaja Haris and Faisal Chaudhry, opposed the immediate hearing of the case, arguing that it was a “waste of time and money,” given that the case was already scheduled for April 29.

Haris argued that the scheduled hearing on April 29 was agreed upon after consultation with the ECP, and accused the commission of having a “discriminatory” attitude towards Khan.

He further said that the commission’s decision to request an earlier hearing of the case amounted to interference and influenced the decision against Khan.

On the other hand, the lawyer for ECP, Amjad Pervaiz, defended the request, saying that it was in line with the Supreme Court’s ruling, which stipulates that cases related to corrupt practices should be concluded within three months.

“The ECP’s plea was registered in light of the apex court’s order, which requires cases to be wrapped up within three months of registration,” Pervaiz, who has represented the family of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the past, said, dismissing the allegations of interference and discrimination made by Khan’s lawyers.

The court ultimately rejected the plea for an immediate hearing and upheld the scheduled hearing date of April 29.

The case centres on a government department known as Toshakhana — which during the Mughal era referred to the treasure houses kept by the subcontinent’s princely rulers to store and display gifts lavished on them.

Government officials must declare all gifts to the Cabinet Division, but are allowed to keep those below a certain value.

More expensive items must go to Toshakhana under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division, but in some cases, the recipient can buy them back at around 50 percent of their value — a discount Khan raised from 20 percent while in office.

The ruling coalition of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties has for months alleged Khan and his wife, Bushra Maneka, received lavish gifts worth millions during trips abroad. They included luxury watches, jewellery, designer handbags and perfumes.

According to its judgment, the ECP declared that Khan had purchased gifts from Toshakhana, paying Rs21.564 million. However, the Cabinet Division claimed that the gifts were worth Rs107.943 million.

The tribunal also accused Khan of failing to declare the cash and bank details in his returns, resulting in his disqualification under articles 63 and 1(P) for submitting a false statement and declaration.