Gunmen martyr two police in Kohat

PESHAWAR: Militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shot at the police force in Kohat district overnight, killing two officers, officials said Tuesday.

Senior police officer Islam ud-Din Khan said two officers were on their way on a motorcycle for protection duty at a mosque during the special night prayers in the month of Ramadan.

Khan said the gunmen opened fire on the officers when they slowed at a turn, killing them on the spot. He said a search operation to arrest the shooters had begun.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Two attacks last week in the same province that killed four officers and wounded six were claimed by the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The group is allied with but separate from Afghanistan’s Taliban.

There has been an increase in attacks by the Pakistani Taliban since they unilaterally ended a cease-fire with the government.