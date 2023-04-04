NATIONAL

APHC condemns India for increasing oppression in held Kashmir

By Staff Report
SRINAGAR, J&K, INDIA - 2019/11/12: A Kashmiri journalist holds her laptop and a placard during the protest. Kashmiri journalists in Srinagar held a protest against the continuous ban on internet following the abrogation of Article 370 by the government of India on August 05. (Photo by Saqib Majeed/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) said the people in occupied Kashmir are experiencing increasing discrimination and injustice under the “apartheid” government of Narendra Modi.

Despite global silence, the spokesman encouraged the international community to listen to the oppressed Kashmiris and support a solution based on internationally accepted norms of justice to end the bloodshed.

The spokesman argued that military action is not the solution and will not break the resolve of the Kashmiri people.

The Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement (JKPRM) also calls for a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir dispute and condemns the occupation regime’s fear-mongering tactics to advance its colonisation agenda.

