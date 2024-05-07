‘Parizaad’ confirmed for second season, airing next year

After much anticipation and speculation, fans of ‘Parizaad’ can rejoice as the second season of the beloved show has been officially confirmed to air next year.

Based on the acclaimed novel of the same name, ‘Parizaad’ featured the talented actor Ahmed Ali Akbar in the titular role, portraying the journey of a college student striving to achieve his dreams. The drama made its debut in July 2021, concluding with a theatrical finale on January 28, 2022, before its television premiere on February 1, 2022. Praised by both critics and viewers, the show garnered attention for its departure from conventional tropes seen in Pakistani dramas.

Duraid Qureshi, the CEO of Hum Network, assured fans that the upcoming season would deliver another captivating narrative. “It’s going to be a beautiful story,” Qureshi affirmed, highlighting the show’s commitment to compelling storytelling and engaging performances. “Our focus is on delivering quality content that captivates the audience from start to finish. ‘Parizaad’ was a testament to that approach, and its success reflects the audience’s appreciation for well-crafted narratives.”

Qureshi’s announcement follows hints from Ahmed Ali Akbar, who alluded to the show’s return in a recent interview. Reflecting on his experience portraying the character of Parizaad, Akbar expressed his deep connection to the role. “Parizaad became a part of me during the year-long shoot,” he shared. “You immerse yourself in the character, and it becomes a part of your identity.” With assurances from Qureshi of another compelling storyline devoid of any pacing issues, fans can eagerly anticipate the return of ‘Parizaad’ when it graces screens next year.