China, France should uphold independence, jointly fend off ‘new Cold War’ or bloc confrontation: Xi

PARIS: As the world goes through transformation and turbulence not seen in a century, China and France should uphold independence and jointly prevent a “new Cold War” or bloc confrontation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Monday.

Xi made the remarks during talks with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, at Elysee Palace.

The Chinese president expressed his delight in making the third state visit to France on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of China-France diplomatic relations.

The two sides should stay committed to the spirit that guided the establishment of their diplomatic ties, namely, independence, mutual understanding, long-term vision and mutual benefit, and enrich it with new features of the new era, Xi said.

The two sides should continue to understand each other, jointly promote harmonious coexistence in a colorful world, stick to taking a long view and work together for an equal and orderly multipolar world, he said.

They should pursue win-win cooperation and jointly oppose decoupling, cutting off supply chains, he said.

Xi stressed that China is willing to maintain strategic communication with France, respect each other’s core interests, and consolidate the strategic stability of bilateral relations, tap the vast potential of mutually beneficial cooperation and facilitate growth and balance in bilateral trade.

China is willing to import more quality products from France, push for more practical results from the “French farm to Chinese dining table” mechanism, and hope that France will export more high-tech and high value-added products to China, Xi said.

The two sides should enhance the docking of development strategies, deepen cooperation in traditional areas such as aerospace and aviation, strengthen cooperation in nuclear energy, innovation and finance, and expand cooperation in emerging areas such as green energy, smart manufacturing, biomedicine and artificial intelligence, he said.

China has fully liberalized access to its manufacturing sector and will speed up market access in telecommunications, medical and other services, Xi said.

We welcome more French companies to invest in China, he said, adding that China hopes that France will provide a sound business environment and stable development expectations for Chinese companies to invest and cooperate in France.

Xi stressed that both as major countries with a rich culture, China and France should speed up people-to-people and cultural exchanges, continue to hold various activities of the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism, and actively promote cooperation in the joint protection and restoration of cultural relics and pairing between world heritage sites.

Welcoming more French friends to visit China, Xi said that China will extend the visa-free policy for short-term visits to China by 12 countries, including France, until the end of 2025.

China also looks forward to hosting more than 10,000 French students in the next three years and doubling the number of European youth exchanges in China, Xi said.

China supports France in hosting a successful Paris Olympic Games and will send a high-level delegation to France, said the Chinese president.

China is willing to deepen cooperation with France in climate change, biodiversity and other fields, support France in hosting a successful UN Ocean Conference, and encourage the pairing of relevant national parks and nature reserves of the two countries, Xi said.

China is also willing to strengthen dialogue and communication with France in such areas as artificial intelligence governance and reform of the international financial system.

China and France should uphold independence and jointly fend off a “new Cold War” or bloc confrontation, Xi said, the Xinhua News Agency reported. Xi also attended a welcome ceremony held by Macron on Monday.

Earlier on the day, Xi attended a China-France-EU trilateral meeting with President Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at Elysee Palace.

In a signed article published Sunday in French media Le Figaro, Xi said we live in a world that is far from being tranquil and is once again facing a multitude of risks. China is ready to work with France in the spirit that guided the establishment of our diplomatic ties to forge a stronger comprehensive strategic partnership between our two countries and make new contributions to stronger cooperation of the global community.

China regards Europe as a priority of its major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics, and an important partner in achieving Chinese modernization, Xi said at China-France-EU trilateral meeting held earlier on Monday.

As the world enters a new period of turbulence and transformation, China and the EU, as two major forces in the world, should continue to see each other as partners, stay committed to dialogue and cooperation, deepen strategic communication, enhance strategic mutual trust, build strategic consensus, carry out strategic coordination, work for steady and sound growth of China-EU ties, and continue making new contributions to world peace and development, Xi said.

According to AFP, Macron told Xi that coordination with Beijing on “major crises” including Ukraine and the Middle East was “absolutely decisive” and essential.

Xi urged the two sides to properly address economic and trade frictions through dialogue and consultation, and accommodate each other’s legitimate concerns.

Whether viewed from the perspective of comparative advantage or global market demand, there is no such thing as “China’s overcapacity problem,” Xi said.