Sports

British boxer Khan handed two-year ban over failed drug test

By Reuters
Amir Khan outside Snaresbrook Crown Court, London, where four men are on trial over the alleged gunpoint robbery of the former world boxing champion. Khan had his £72,000 custom-made Franck Muller watch stolen in High Road, Leyton, east London, after leaving a restaurant with his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, and a friend, in April 2022. Picture date: Tuesday March 14, 2023. (Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Images via Getty Images)

LONDON: British boxer Amir Khan has been banned from all sport for two years after the prohibited substance ostarine was detected in his sample following his fight against Kell Brook last February, the UK Anti-Doping agency said on Tuesday.

Former light-welterweight world champion Khan, 36, announced his retirement in May after his sixth-round stoppage defeat to fellow Briton Brook on February 19 but would be unable to return to the ring until April 2024.

The UKAD website states that ostarine is a drug designed to have similar effects to testosterone. It is present on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited list as an anabolic agent and is prohibited in sport at all times.

Khan, who had expressed concerns over a lack of drug testing before his fight against Brook, accepted that he broke anti-doping rules but said it was not intentional.

An independent tribunal accepted Khan’s argument and ruled out “deliberate or reckless conduct” in a written decision dated February 21, 2022 and imposed a two-year ban from all sport due to “strict liability”.

“Strict liability means Athletes are ultimately responsible for what they ingest and for the presence of any prohibited substances in a sample,” UKAD chief executive Jane Rumble said.

Khan’s ban began on April 6, 2022 and will expire on April 5 next year.

Previous article
APHC condemns India for increasing oppression in held Kashmir
Next article
Met forecasts more heavy rain across the country
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Gunmen martyr two police in Kohat

PESHAWAR: Militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shot at the police force in Kohat district overnight, killing two officers, officials said Tuesday. Senior police officer Islam ud-Din...

Punjab ombudsman aids plaintiffs in receiving Rs25.15mn relief

UNSC reform: Pakistan proposes 11 new non-permanent seats to increase representation

ECP decision to delay election ‘unconstitutional’, Supreme Court rules

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.