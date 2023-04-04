Punjab ombudsman aids plaintiffs in receiving Rs25.15mn relief

LAHORE: Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman, on applications of aggrieved persons against government departments, provided Rs25 million financial relief to 19 plaintiffs along with redressal of their issues.

According to a spokesman of the Office of the Ombudsman on Tuesday, the education department paid employment dues worth Rs3.8 million to Lahore’s Farzana Arif, whose husband had passed away; Rs2.4 million to the sister of a Sheikhupura-based widow; and arrears of dues amounting to Rs0.58 million to one Shamim Akhtar by the Khushab municipal committee after they approached the ombudsman office for payment of their long-awaited amounts.

Meanwhile, the agency resolved the complaints from various districts about the non-provision of different kinds of dues and family pensions and provided a total relief of Rs7.8 million to the plaintiffs, the spokesman added.

As a result of the action taken by the ombudsman office on the requests for payment of services and work done by business organisations, one Bassam Ahmad Latif has been given Rs0.95 million by the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore; Muhammad Humayun Zaib Malik has been paid Rs0.51 million by the Jhelum municipal committee, and Malik Muhammad Imran has been given Rs1.6 million by the PHA Rawalpindi, the spokesman noted.

Additionally, the ombudsman office interceded on requests for the payment of salary arrears and the creation of OSD posts, made by Shamim Akhtar and Sidra Javed from Multan and the widow plaintiff of Bhakkar namely Haseena, and facilitated them by providing a total relief worth Rs2.36 million, the spokesman stated.

Further, the local government and community development department paid the financial relief of Rs4.4 million to widows of its deceased employees from Bhakkar and Faisalabad after the involvement of the ombudsman office.

Also, the education department has paid six lakh rupees to Waqar Hashim of Sargodha as financial aid amount for his deceased wife, the spokesman said.