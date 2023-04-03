NATIONAL

Funeral prayers of soldiers martyred in Kech terrorist attack offered

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: The funeral prayers of the four martyred soldiers of the Pakistan Army were offered in their native towns and were laid to rest with full military honours on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the Namaz-e-Janaza of Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Nursing Abdur Rasheed and Sepoy Muhammad Irfan was offered in Kehrar Buzdar (Taunsa), Kot Addu (Muzaffargarh), Manjhipur (Sohbat pur) and Dab Gorweel (Dera Ghazi Khan) respectively.

All four martyrs embraced martyrdom in an attack by a group of terrorists operating from the Iranian side of the border during a routine border patrol along the Pakistan-Iran Border in Jalgai Sector, District Kech, Balochistan.

Meanwhile, senior serving and retired officers and soldiers, relatives and a large number of people attended the funerals.

“Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute to eliminate the menace of terrorism at all costs. These sacrifices reaffirm our resolve and strengthen our faith in the fight against terrorism to provide a peaceful Pakistan to our future generations,” the ISPR said.

