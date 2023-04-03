Sign in
Epaper_03-04-2023 ISB
People urged to observe Friday as ‘National Day against Indecent Content...
ISLAMABAD: The Legal Commission on Blasphemy, a non-profitable organization, has urged the people to observe Friday, April 7, as ‘National Day against Indecent Content...