Chopping down trees in name of security concerns is wrong

I am sure I am not alone in feeling dismayed and concerned by the decision to chop off huge trees along the Sindh Governor House that had been there for decades.

Every single tree plays a crucial role in mitigating the effects of pollution, and it is unfortunate that these trees have been cut down so mercilessly. Trees not only provide shade and beauty, they also play a crucial role in purifying the air we breathe. They absorb harmful pollutants, such as carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxide, and sulphur dioxide, which are responsible for climate change and various health problems.

In an era where global warming and climate change are becoming increasingly pressing issues that the world is trying to fight against, it is disheartening to see the trees being cut down recklessly. It is rather ironic that this is being done at a time when we are asking the world to come to our aid and enable us to survive the horrors of climate change. We should actually be planting more trees and protecting the existing ones to preserve our environment for future generations.

The caption of the accompanying picture said the trees had been converted into wood as part of ‘security arrangements’ for the Governor House. While security is undoubtedly essential, it should not come at the cost of destroying nature. And, in any case, it is hard to believe that trees were posing any kind of security threat.

I urge the relevant authorities to reconsider their decision and take steps to preserve our environment. Spare the trees for the good of the public and for the good of the future generations.

Let us work together to make our cities greener and healthier, and protect our environment for the generations to come.

MUHAMMAD FAIZAN

KARACHI