Pakistan to achieve climate resilience via effective adoption strategy: minister

By Staff Report
A villager carrying a 'charpai', a traditional bed, wades through flood waters following monsoon rainfalls in Jaffarabad district in Balochistan province on August 24, 2022. - Record monsoon rains were causing a "catastrophe of epic scale", Pakistan's Climate Change Minister said August 24, announcing an international appeal for help in dealing with floods that have killed more than 800 people since June. (Photo by Fida HUSSAIN / AFP) (Photo by FIDA HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan is committed to a long-term effective adoption strategy to achieve climate resilience.

“Through multi-sectoral strategies, the government of Pakistan is rebuilding and prioritizing long-term climate resilience,” the minister said while addressing the 10th Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development.

He said that though Pakistan has less than one percent contribution to the total global greenhouse emissions, it is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change impacts.

Highlighting key situations affecting Pakistan’s economic condition including inflation and severe climate disasters, Iqbal said that the climate-induced floods in the country last year inflicted more than $30 billion in damages and economic losses.

In the wake of the floods, he said Pakistan has taken several measures, including the Post-Flood 2022 Resilient Recovery Rehabilitation and Reconstruction strategic policy aimed at restoring the lives and livelihoods of the affected people, especially the most vulnerable ones.

The government has also provided emergency relief, and initiated a youth internship program to provide marketable skills while establishing a flood protection plan as part of its post-flood recovery measures, he added.

