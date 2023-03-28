Pakistan to achieve climate resilience via effective adoption strategy: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan is committed to a long-term effective adoption strategy to achieve climate resilience.

“Through multi-sectoral strategies, the government of Pakistan is rebuilding and prioritizing long-term climate resilience,” the minister said while addressing the 10th Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development.

He said that though Pakistan has less than one percent contribution to the total global greenhouse emissions, it is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change impacts.

Highlighting key situations affecting Pakistan’s economic condition including inflation and severe climate disasters, Iqbal said that the climate-induced floods in the country last year inflicted more than $30 billion in damages and economic losses.

In the wake of the floods, he said Pakistan has taken several measures, including the Post-Flood 2022 Resilient Recovery Rehabilitation and Reconstruction strategic policy aimed at restoring the lives and livelihoods of the affected people, especially the most vulnerable ones.

The government has also provided emergency relief, and initiated a youth internship program to provide marketable skills while establishing a flood protection plan as part of its post-flood recovery measures, he added.