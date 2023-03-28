Fawad says no chance of ‘minus Imran’ scenario in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry has said it is impossible for former prime minister Imran Khan to be removed from power in any scenario.

Speaking to a TV station, he said: “Imran Khan’s position may be strengthened, but there is no chance of his removal in any scenario.”

Chaudhry went on to say that his party will not accept any formula that seeks to remove Imran Khan from power, as it would be tantamount to defeat for the Pakistani nation.

Chaudhry also expressed suspicion that the current government will not hold elections in October as planned. “The scheduled elections in October are just a pretext for dissolving the government on August 18. Will this government really relinquish power in August,” he asked.

Chaudhry further accused the current rulers of using all possible tactics to prevent the organization of fair elections in the country.

Responding to a question, Chaudhry said that whether or not Pakistan signs an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the country is likely to face difficult times in the future. He criticised the government for having no strategy other than suppressing opposition voices after damaging the national economy through their misguided decisions.

He added: “There is no difference between the strategies of the PTI and the PML-N, except that Maryam Nawaz is now devising the party’s strategies instead of her father Nawaz Sharif.”

When asked about the role of the Supreme Court, Chaudhry said that the court is obligated to issue its verdicts in accordance with the Constitution. He emphasized that the people of Pakistan are well aware of how to implement the court orders.