NATIONAL

Court denies interim bail to Habib in Lahore vandalism case

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The interim bail request of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib in a vandalism case was denied by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday.

The charges were filed against PTI leaders Yasmeen Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Asad Umar, and Farrukh Habib, among others, by Shahdaman police station in Lahore.

While Rashid, Iqbal, and other leaders appeared in court, Habib failed to attend. The ATC granted interim bail extensions to those present but rejected Habib’s plea due to his continuous absence from court hearings.

The court reserved its verdict on the plea of Umar seeking exemption from the court appearance.

In a recent incident, Punjab police raided Habib’s in-law’s residence in an attempt to arrest the former state minister before the PTI’s rally in Lahore. According to a statement released by PTI, police officials harassed Habib’s family members after failing to apprehend him.

The situation remains ongoing, and further updates are awaited.

Staff Report
Staff Report

