Flour distribution centres established in former FATA for needy

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: As part of the prime minister’s package, free flour distribution has been ongoing in all seven merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Khyber, Bajaur, Mohmand, Orakzai, Kuram, North Waziristan, and South Waziristan.

The distribution is aimed at helping hundreds of thousands of underprivileged tribal people.

To ensure the quality and fairness of the distribution process, Bajaur Additional Deputy Commissioner Faiz Muhammad recently visited flour distribution centres and mills in Khar.

He inspected the flour standard, weight, and record, and directed the relevant authorities to simplify the distribution process to reach deserving people quickly, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

In addition, the official ordered that elderly people, persons with disabilities, and women be given priority in receiving free flour. The distribution counters were established in collaboration with the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) and the district administrations.

To save time and transportation costs during Ramadan, each family can receive three bags of flour at once. Over one million people are expected to benefit from the PM’s free flour program across the country, including in KP.

The tribal people expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for this pro-people project and hoped that it would continue even after Ramadan in KP.

Staff Report
Staff Report

