Chinese ruling party official calls on senator

BEIJING: Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Mushahid Hussain Syed, co-chairman of the Standing Committee of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) and chairman of the Senate’s Defense Committee, in Beijing on Monday.

The two sides exchanged views on advancing the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, strengthening cooperation among Asian political parties, and jointly promoting high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

