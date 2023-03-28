NATIONAL

Alvi urges international community to combat Islamophobia

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - JUNE 1: President of Pakistan Arif Alvi makes a speech during the second general conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (PAECO) in Islamabad, Pakistan on June 1, 2021. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has called upon the international community to combat the increasing trend of Islamophobia by discouraging extremist elements.

He emphasized the importance of promoting inter-faith harmony and dialogue among various religions to eliminate negative perceptions about Islam.

The President condemned the recent incidents of the desecration of the Holy Quran in Denmark and The Netherlands, stating that hate speech against religions cannot be considered as freedom of expression.

He strongly believes that the blasphemous incidents rooted in Islamophobia are deeply offensive to Muslims worldwide and are contrary to the internationally defined principles of freedom of expression.

Highlighting that Islam aims to foster peace and brotherhood among humanity, Alvi urged the world to take decisive action against Islamophobia.

