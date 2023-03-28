Alvi urges international community to combat Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has called upon the international community to combat the increasing trend of Islamophobia by discouraging extremist elements.

He emphasized the importance of promoting inter-faith harmony and dialogue among various religions to eliminate negative perceptions about Islam.

The President condemned the recent incidents of the desecration of the Holy Quran in Denmark and The Netherlands, stating that hate speech against religions cannot be considered as freedom of expression.

He strongly believes that the blasphemous incidents rooted in Islamophobia are deeply offensive to Muslims worldwide and are contrary to the internationally defined principles of freedom of expression.

Highlighting that Islam aims to foster peace and brotherhood among humanity, Alvi urged the world to take decisive action against Islamophobia.