Shock as documents reveal 26 cases filed against Imran in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) revealed on Tuesday that former prime minister Imran Khan has been the subject of 29 complaints registered in the capital. Khan filed a petition seeking details of the cases filed against him, with Faisal Chaudhry representing him in the case.

The documents submitted in court showed that the former premier has faced 28 cases filed against him by various police stations in Islamabad, with an additional case filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The documents revealed that Khan was booked in 15 cases in a single day on May 26, following his party’s long march against the coalition government. Cases registered at the Tarnol police station have been disposed of, but Khan’s trials in other cases are still pending in courts.

The documents also showed that Khan was booked in two cases in 2014, and 26 cases in 2022 and 2023.

During the hearing, Chaudhry expressed shock over the number of cases filed against his client, stating that they were asked to join the investigation in the case, but no one was answering their calls.

The judge directed the Islamabad police’s representative to remain in contact with Chaudhry and concluded the hearing.