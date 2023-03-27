NATIONAL

Law proposed to transfer implementation of media protection law to info ministry

By APP
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi Monday introduced the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the National Assembly.

The bill aims to transfer the responsibility of implementing the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act, 2021 from the Ministry of Human Rights to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

According to the statement of objectives and reasons of the bill, under item no. 16: Entry-9 of the Rules of Business 1973, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is responsible for liaison and coordination with agencies and media on matters concerning government policies and activities.

Therefore, the prime minister has directed to make necessary amendments to the Act for its implementation and transferred its implementation to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The cabinet ratified the above-mentioned decision in its meeting held on January 24. The bill has been referred to the relevant committee for further deliberations.

PM announces free flour distribution for non-BISP poor
