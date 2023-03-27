PM announces free flour distribution for non-BISP poor

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that dedicated counters would be established to provide free flour bags to needy individuals not registered with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) at distribution centres as part of the Ramadan Package.

During his visit to a free wheat flour distribution centre on Monday, the prime minister explained that a significant number of people who are not registered with BISP and living below the poverty line deserve free flour bags.

National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) have developed a system to include non-BISP people, which will be fully operational by Monday, according to the prime minister.

Non-BISP deserving people will be eligible to receive free flour from separate counters after registering their names in the system.

The prime minister praised the Punjab government and the Rawalpindi administration for working tirelessly to make the distribution process smooth and uninterrupted. He also commended the efforts of the interim chief minister of Punjab and chief secretary in the flour distribution process.

Despite significant economic challenges, the government is committed to working for the relief of underprivileged individuals, according to the prime minister. He also urged people from all walks of life to support the government in its pro-poor efforts.

To ensure the smooth distribution of bags to people, he said he would make unannounced visits to flour distribution centres across the province. Sharif also directed officials to accommodate individuals from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan who are living in Punjab but not registered with BISP.