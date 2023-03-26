In letter to CJP, JI chief demands suo moto notice over Karachi LG polls

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq on Sunday urged Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to take suo moto over “dubious role” of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) during local government (LG) elections in Karachi.

In a letter penned down to CJP Umar Ata Bandial following the LG elections in Sindh, including Karachi, Sirajul Haq alleged that most of the ECP staff during local government election in Sindh were supporters of ruling party – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). “The electoral staff was appointed on the basis of political affiliation,” he noted.

“The ruling party cast bogus votes in 35 to 40 union councils (UCs) of Karachi,” the JI chief wrote, adding that even before the election, the party had started saying that the city’s mayor would be a ‘jiyala’.

Haq further said that the constituencies were delimitated on the basis of ‘bogus electoral lists’. “The cases were sent to the same ROs [returning officers] who were accused of rigging”, he added.

He pointed out that ‘worst rigging’ occurred in six union councils (UCs), accusing the ROs of announcing results against Form 11. “Results were changed in 66 polling stations,” he said, but ECP ordered recount in only 17 stations.

He urged the apex court to take ‘immediate notice’ of the matter using its constitutional powers. “A clear decision should be given on the deliberate violation of the constitution and law by the Election Commission”, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh High Court on Thursday served notices to parties over a petition filed by JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman for election in the remaining 11 union committees of Karachi.

The court has sought reply from the respondents within 10 days.

Hafiz Naeem said that local council elections were not held at 11 seats of UC chairman and vice chairman in Karachi owing to the demise of candidates or for some other reasons.