PTI’s politics all about creating chaos, unrest in country: Maryam

LAHORE: Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that the politics of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was all about protecting personal agenda by creating chaos and unrest in the country as he had nothing to do with the people’s problems.

Addressing the office bearers of PML-N’s lawyers wing here, she said that the decision of PTI to dissolve assemblies in the Punjab and KP was also aimed at creating anarchy and turmoil in the country as this cabal was not concerned about resolving public issues.

She said that the PML-N was never afraid of going into elections rather it was ever ready and would win the elections whenever held. However, she said that her party wanted level playing field as nobody was above the law.

She said Panama papers case was to target the elected government of Nawaz Sharif as nothing was proved against Nawaz Sharif and then he was disqualified for just having an iqama. Nawaz Sharif gave the narrative of sanctity of the vote in the country, she added.

Maryam Nawaz said that PTI chief blatantly violated the law and the constitution but no action was initiated against him.

She said the PML-N believed in serving the masses and its performance in the past was the evidence. Whereas, the previous PTI government did nothing for the welfare of the masses and it was responsible for current inflation in the country.

She said PTI Chief Imran Khan was hiding himself in Zaman Park and avoiding to appear in the courts to face cases against him. Maryam said the PML-N always showed respect for the courts and its leadership presented themselves for accountability. The PML-N leadership faced fabricated cases during the previous PTI tenure however all of them presented themselves for accountability but nothing was proved against anyone.

Multiple cases were registered against the PTI chief but he was not appearing before the courts which showed his non-serious attitude towards the institutions. PTI chief was in fact escaping from the courts including Toshakhana, Tyrian White and foreign funding cases, as he had nothing to prove his innocence. She said that the PTI was the only political party which being a ruling party, violated the rules regarding Toshakhana as the precious gifts were sold out after taking abroad.

The PML-N was the most popular party and was fully aware of the problems being faced by the masses including the price hike however it would not leave the people on their destiny but would stand with them and resolve their issues.

She said there was even no comparison between the PML-N and the PTI when it came to delivering the masses as the PML-N left the government in 2018 which was prosperous and had growth based economy. On the other hand the four year rule of the PTI brought poverty, corruption and lawlessness which portray the real picture of the parties’ performance.

She underlined the need of a sincere leadership which can take the country forward as the people of the country were paying the price of immature and non serious political decisions taken by the PTI. It was very unfortunate that the PTI was creating chaos in the name of the politics, she added. Maryam Nawaz said that the previous PTI government was full of corrupt practices and poor policies.

She said that rule of law and a justice based system was vital to take the country forward. Maryam said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and she herself had faced the courts in cases against them but they never made excuses but presented for accountability in respect of the courts and rule of law in the country.

Whenever, PTI chief appeared before the court, he went there in the form of a mob.

The lawyers fraternity played vital role during lawyers movement and for strengthening the institutions and rule of law. The lawyers wing of the PML-N had an significant role in party’s strengthening she said adding that the party would get maximum participation from the lawyers wing for bringing betterment in the party’s policy. She also lauded the role of Interior Minister Rana Snaullah for activating the lawyers wing in the party.