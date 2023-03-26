Asad Umar says ‘coming week will be turning point in Pakistan’s history’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary-General Asad Umar on Sunday praised party’s workers and supporters for showing up at the rally’s venue Minar-e-Pakistan despite ‘all the obstacles’, saying that the coming week will be turning point in Pakistan’s history.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the former planning minister said that the people of Lahore came out despite fear, arrests and containers placed across the city.

Asad Umar also lambasted the incumbent government for mishandling the country’s economy, saying that the nation was suffering after the incumbent rulers were imposed on them. “People are losing their lives while queueing up to get flour,” he added.

The PTI leader noted that Pakistan was created in the month of Ramazan and its ‘journey to prosperity’ will also begin in the same month.

Taking over the presser, PTI senior vice-president Fawad Chaudhry said that there is no way in Pakistan except implementing the Constitution while commenting on the ongoing political crisis in the country.

Fawad Chaudhry claimed that over 2,000 people were arrested in the ongoing crackdown against PTI workers. “People are being picked and rendered missing from Lahore. Azhar Mashwani went missing,” he added.

He pointed out the Punjab government’s ‘steps to curtail PTI’s power show’, saying that the entire city was blocked with containers. “The entry and exit routes of Lahore were closed,” he added.

He warned that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led government will have Pakistan added to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) list again.