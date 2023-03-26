Mehbooba, Tarigami fume over new SM rules for IIOJK employees

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti, has said the social media guidelines for the government employees are part of “a clear intimidation of dispossessing people” of their livelihood.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba Mufti wrote on Twitter: “Whether it was blacklisting contractors and the social media gag to employees, a clear intimidation of dispossessing people in J&K of their livelihood has emerged. Authorities have become judge, jury and executioner in complete violation of the fundamental rights of people.”

Senior leader of Communist Party India-Marxist M Y Tarigami too hit out at the administration, saying being a government employee does not mean one giving up all legitimate constitutional rights as a citizen.

He said barring employees from expressing their views about the issues concerning them is tantamount to stripping them of their basic rights. “They must be treated as citizens, not as subjects,” he said, adding that an employee is not a slave.

“He has presented his services to the government for government works, but he has not surrendered himself. The administration should understand this. A citizen cannot be deprived of his constitutional rights, and if it is done, then it is unconstitutional and unlawful,” Tarigami said.

The Constitution has given him the right to criticise policies of the government, but how he expressed that should be under the ambit of the law and the Constitution, he maintained.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has warned its employees of strict disciplinary action, including termination from service, for posting any material on social media that is critical to any policy pursued or action taken by the government.

Indian intelligence agencies eye Amritpal’s supporters in IIOJK

Meanwhile, Indian intelligence agencies have prepared a list of sympathisers of pro-khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, police conducted a raid in Kullian village of the border sub-division of R S Pura and detained a couple for reportedly having links with the pro-Khalistan leader and chief of Wasis Punjab De Amritpal Singh.

The arrested couple has been identified as Amrik Singh and his wife Sarabjeet Kour, residents of Prem Chak village and presently living at Kullian near R S Pura town.

Police said that Amrik Singh and his wife Sarabjeet Kour were detained from the Kullian area of RS Pura Tehsil and later handed over to the Punjab Police.