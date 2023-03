ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to attend a joint session of parliament, which was earlier adjourned till March 27.

Media reports said PTI senators will participate in tomorrow’s joint sitting of parliament.

Opposition leader in Senate Dr Saleem Shehbaz has summoned a meeting of PTI parliamentarians in this connection. The session will be held at 2 pm tomorrow at parliament house, say sources.

The meeting will formulate a joint strategy for joint sitting of parliament.