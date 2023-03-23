NATIONAL

Biden wishes Muslims ‘Ramadan Kareem’

A Pakistani volunteer serves Iftar food to Muslims breaking their fast during the holy month of Ramadan in Islamabad on May 21, 2018.

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden marked the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, wishing Muslims worldwide “Ramadan Kareem.”

“Today, Jill and I extend our best wishes to Muslim communities across the country and around the world as they begin the Islamic holy month of Ramadan — a time of fasting, renewal, charity, worship and growth,” said Biden in a statement.

The president said the US reaffirms its support to Muslim communities suffering hardships and devastation.

“We will continue to stand with the people of Turkey and Syria — who have lost many loved ones during the recent devastating earthquakes — and with the people of Pakistan, who are rebuilding their lives following last summer’s floods.

“Today especially, we remember the universal human right to practice, pray and preach our faiths peacefully and openly. And together with our partners, the United States stands in solidarity with Muslims who continue to face oppression — including (…) Rohingya in Burma (Myanmar) and other Muslim communities facing persecution around the world,” he said.

“To my fellow Americans observing Ramadan, and to Muslims around the world: Ramadan Kareem — we wish you a blessed and peaceful Ramadan,” said Biden.

Millions of Muslims across the world welcomed the holy month of Ramadan late Wednesday.

Fasting, held from dawn to dusk during Ramadan, is one of the Five Pillars (fundamental religious duties) of Islam. It is a time of self-examination and increased religious devotion.

