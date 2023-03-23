Turkey voices solidarity with Pakistan after earthquake

ANKARA: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held phone calls with Pakistan’S officials to express Ankara’s solidarity with Islamabad after Tuesday’s earthquake, Turkish diplomatic sources said on Thursday.

In a phone call, Cavusoglu conveyed his condolences to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari over the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that jolted most of Pakistan, as well as neighbouring India and Afghanistan, claiming the lives of 14 people.

In return, Sharif and Zardari thanked Cavusoglu for the solidarity, according to sources.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected. My profound condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in Pakistan and Afghanistan,” Cavusoglu tweeted on Wednesday.